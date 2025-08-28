The 2025 Notre Dame season has arrived, and there are big aspirations for the Fighting Irish again this year. After making an unexpected run to the National Championship last season, the program is looking to at least make it back to the playoffs in their latest campaign. But can they overcome a solid schedule and get back to the postseason in 2025? Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for this year’s Notre Dame football schedule.

Related: 2025 Notre Dame football schedule – Get TV details on the upcoming Notre Dame schedule

August 31 @ Miami: Loss (0-1)

Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images

Notre Dame jumps out of the gate with a serious matchup against a top-10-ranked Miami squad. While they won’t have Cam Ward in 2025, the Hurricanes are expected to be a playoff contender with Georgia legend Carson Beck leading the offense this time around. And he has some good weapons on offense. The Irish will have redshirt freshman CJ Carr under center in their season opener. This feels like a very tough matchup for a young QB on the road.

Prediction: Hurricanes 24, Notre Dame 16

September 13 vs. Texas A&M: Win (1-1)

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After a tough matchup to open the season, the Fighting Irish won’t get a softball game and welcome an improving Texas A&M team on Sept. 13. Mike Elko made progress in his first season as head coach, and the Aggies are expected to be better in 2025. Overcoming Le’Veon Moss and Taurean York won’t be easy, but look for Notre Dame to beat A&M for a second straight year.

Prediction: Notre Dame 21, Texas A&M 17

September 23 vs. Purdue: Win (2-1)

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Purdue Boilermakers were awful last season, and most projections have them finishing dead last in the Big Ten again this season. This one will be the first easy game of the season for the Irish. Expect CJ Carr to make use of the experience and have one of his best games running the ND offense on Sept. 23

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Purdue 10

September 27 @ Arkansas: Win (3-1)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On paper, Notre Dame’s matchup with Arkansas should be a winnable game. However, quarterback Taylen Green is expected to be even better this year and has a big weapon in receiver O’Mega Blake. This road clash will be a dog fight that has upset potential. However, the Irish will overcome for a third straight win.

Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Arkansas 21

October 4 vs. Boise State: Win (4-1)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If this were last season, ND’s matchup with Boise State would have been one of the toughest of the season. However, without Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos are expected to come back down to earth after a 12-win season in 2024. They will still put up a lot of resistance, and it will be a win the Fighting Irish will again have to work hard for in October.

Prediction: Notre Dame 21, Boise State 17

October 11 vs. NC State: Win (5-1)

Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images

Following their game against Boise State, the Irish will welcome NC State to South Bend. The Wolfpack had a down year and is not expected to take a development leap ahead in 2025. This will be another one of the easiest matchups for ND this year. Look for them to make easy work of NC State on Oct. 11.

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, NC State 17

October 18 vs. USC: Win (6-1)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a couple of disappointing seasons, the USC Trojans are expected to be better in 2025. They pushed the Irish last season during a 49-35 shootout in So Cal. This time around, Notre Dame will have the home-field advantage. That will be key in pushing their win streak over the Trojans to 11 straight against their rivals from the West Coast.

Prediction: Notre Dame 30, USC 24

November 1 @ Boston College: Win (7-1)

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

To open the final month of the regular season, Notre Dame heads to Massachusetts for a clash with Boston College. Coach Bill O’Brien’s team is coming off a pair of seven-win seasons and is projected to be about the same in 2025. While they will have the home crowd on Nov. 1, the Irish are a far better team and will show it in this matchup.

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Boston College 20

November 8 vs. Navy: Win (8-1)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite being a 10-win team last season, the Irish blasted threw Navy in their Week 8 game in 2024 by a score of 51-14. Last year, ND had a veteran QB, but CJ Carr is unlikely to post 51 on the Midshipmen this year. Nevertheless, expect the Irish to win going away against Navy.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Navy 13

November 15 @ Pittsburgh: Win (9-1)

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Notre Dame’s schedule is far tougher early on. After winnable games against Boston College and Navy the previous two weeks, the program gets another when they visit the Pitt Panthers. There is no reason to expect an upset. It should serve as another late-season development and experience game for Carr as the starting QB.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Pittsburgh 14

November 22 vs. Syracuse: Win (10-1)

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Coach Fran Brown led Syracuse to an unexpected 10-win season in his first year overseeing the program. It has created the sort of buzz around Syracuse that hasn’t been seen in a couple of decades. However, they lost quite a few veterans during the offseason and are expected to take a step back in 2025. That will benefit Notre Dame.

Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Syracuse 17

November 29 @ Stanford: Win (11-1)

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Irish get another layup opportunity in their regular-season finale against Stanford. The Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild and are projected to have a losing record this season. Notre Dame will need to use this game to send one final message to the playoff committee to boost their chances of getting a good seed in this year’s postseason.

Prediction: Notre Dame 40, Stanford 21