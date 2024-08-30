fbpx

Notre Dame game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and basketball schedule

Updated:
Follow Us
notre dame game today
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Notre Dame game today? With the 2024 college football schedule underway and college basketball kicking off soon, Fighting Irish fans are wondering when is their next games.

Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Notre Dame football schedule, as well as upcoming games in ND men’s and women’s college basketball.

Also Read: Week 1 college football rankings – Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame among best college football teams

Notre Dame’s next game

When is the next Notre Dame game?Saturday, August 31
Who are they playing?Texas A&M Aggies
Where is Notre Dame playing?Kyle Field
What time does the Notre Dame game start?7:30 PM ET
What channel is the Notre Dame game on?ABC
Where can we stream the Notre Dame game?Peacock

Is there a Notre Dame game today?

There is no Notre Dame game today. The school’s next football or basketball game is on Saturday, August 31 against Texas A&M.

What time is the Notre Dame game today?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’ next game will kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

Also Read: College Football standings 2024 – Latest CFB standings after Week 0

What channel is the Notre Dame game on?

Many Notre Dame games can be found on NBC and streamed on Peacock. However, their name football game will air exclusively on ABC.

Where do the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play?

The Notre Dame football team plays its games at Notre Dame Stadium. The basketball squads compete at the Joyce Center.

notre dame game today
Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

What time do gates open for the Notre Dame game today?

Football games at Notre Dame Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for basketball games at the Joyce Center often open 45 minutes before tip-off.

What is Notre Dame’s record?

The Notre Dame football team finished the 2023 season with a record of 10-3. In basketball, the Fighting Irish men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 13-20. While the women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 28-7.

What number is Notre Dame football ranked?

Notre Dame is currently ranked at seven in the current AP college football top 25 rankings.

Also Read: Highest-paid college football coaches 2024 – Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney lead top CFB salaries

What number is Notre Dame basketball team ranked?

The ND men’s basketball program did not end the 2023-24 regular season on the college basketball rankings. The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team was 11th on the final women’s college basketball rankings.

Also Read: College Football Defense Rankings 2024

2024 Notre Dame football schedule

Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Notre Dame football schedule. Several times and channels are subject to change.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 31@ Texas A&M7:30 PMABC
September 7Northern Illinois3:30 PMNBC
September 14@ Purdue3:30 PMCBS
September 21Miami (OH)3:30 PMNBC
September 28Louisville3:30 PMPeacock
October 12Stanford3:30 PMNBC
October 19Georgia Tech (Neutral Site)TBDTBD
October 26Navy (Neutral Site)12:00 PMABC or ESPN
November 9Florida State7:30 PMNBC
November 16Virginia3:30 PMNBC
November 23Army (Neutral Site)7:00 PMNBC
November 30@ USCTBDTBD

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks – Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, and Shedeur Sanders, who’s No. 1?

Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule

notre dame game today
Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the upcoming Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
October 30DavenportTBDTBD
November 4MercyhurstTBDTBD
November 10@ PurdueTBDTBD
November 13James MadisonTBDTBD
November 17@ LafayetteTBDTBD
November 23@ USCTBDTBD
November 29Cayman Islands ClassicTBDTBD
November 30Cayman Islands ClassicTBDTBD
December 5TexasTBDTBD
December 12UConnTBDTBD
December 15Eastern MichiganTBDTBD
December 22Loyola MarylandTBDTBD

Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule

Here is the upcoming Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.

DateOpponentTime (ET)TV Info
November 6StonehillTBDTBD
November 11BuffaloTBDTBD
November 16@ GeorgetownTBDTBD
November 19North DakotaTBDTBD
November 22ElonTBDTBD
November 26Players Era FestivalTBDTBD
November 27Players Era FestivalTBDTBD
November 30Players Era FestivalTBDTBD
December 3@ GeorgiaTBDTBD
December 11DartmouthTBDTBD
December 22Le MoyneTBDTBD

Why is Notre Dame the fighting Irish?

The unique team name was coined by ND media decades ago due to an overall belief at the time that the school’s various teams had a never-say-die approach to all their games.

Mentioned in this article:

More About: