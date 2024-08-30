Notre Dame game today: TV info, scores, and upcoming Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and basketball schedule

Is there a Notre Dame game today? With the 2024 college football schedule underway and college basketball kicking off soon, Fighting Irish fans are wondering when is their next games.
Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Notre Dame football schedule, as well as upcoming games in ND men’s and women’s college basketball.
Notre Dame’s next game
|When is the next Notre Dame game?
|Saturday, August 31
|Who are they playing?
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Where is Notre Dame playing?
|Kyle Field
|What time does the Notre Dame game start?
|7:30 PM ET
|What channel is the Notre Dame game on?
|ABC
|Where can we stream the Notre Dame game?
|Peacock
Is there a Notre Dame game today?
There is no Notre Dame game today. The school’s next football or basketball game is on Saturday, August 31 against Texas A&M.
What time is the Notre Dame game today?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’ next game will kick off at 7:30 PM ET.
What channel is the Notre Dame game on?
Many Notre Dame games can be found on NBC and streamed on Peacock. However, their name football game will air exclusively on ABC.
Where do the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play?
The Notre Dame football team plays its games at Notre Dame Stadium. The basketball squads compete at the Joyce Center.
What time do gates open for the Notre Dame game today?
Football games at Notre Dame Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff. Gates for basketball games at the Joyce Center often open 45 minutes before tip-off.
What is Notre Dame’s record?
The Notre Dame football team finished the 2023 season with a record of 10-3. In basketball, the Fighting Irish men’s basketball team ended the 2023-24 season at 13-20. While the women’s basketball team ended the year with a record of 28-7.
What number is Notre Dame football ranked?
Notre Dame is currently ranked at seven in the current AP college football top 25 rankings.
What number is Notre Dame basketball team ranked?
The ND men’s basketball program did not end the 2023-24 regular season on the college basketball rankings. The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team was 11th on the final women’s college basketball rankings.
2024 Notre Dame football schedule
Here is a complete look at the upcoming 2024 Notre Dame football schedule. Several times and channels are subject to change.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 31
|@ Texas A&M
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|September 7
|Northern Illinois
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|September 14
|@ Purdue
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|September 21
|Miami (OH)
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|September 28
|Louisville
|3:30 PM
|Peacock
|October 12
|Stanford
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|October 19
|Georgia Tech (Neutral Site)
|TBD
|TBD
|October 26
|Navy (Neutral Site)
|12:00 PM
|ABC or ESPN
|November 9
|Florida State
|7:30 PM
|NBC
|November 16
|Virginia
|3:30 PM
|NBC
|November 23
|Army (Neutral Site)
|7:00 PM
|NBC
|November 30
|@ USC
|TBD
|TBD
Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule
Here is the upcoming Notre Dame women’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|October 30
|Davenport
|TBD
|TBD
|November 4
|Mercyhurst
|TBD
|TBD
|November 10
|@ Purdue
|TBD
|TBD
|November 13
|James Madison
|TBD
|TBD
|November 17
|@ Lafayette
|TBD
|TBD
|November 23
|@ USC
|TBD
|TBD
|November 29
|Cayman Islands Classic
|TBD
|TBD
|November 30
|Cayman Islands Classic
|TBD
|TBD
|December 5
|Texas
|TBD
|TBD
|December 12
|UConn
|TBD
|TBD
|December 15
|Eastern Michigan
|TBD
|TBD
|December 22
|Loyola Maryland
|TBD
|TBD
Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule
Here is the upcoming Notre Dame men’s basketball schedule for the first half of the 2024-25.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|November 6
|Stonehill
|TBD
|TBD
|November 11
|Buffalo
|TBD
|TBD
|November 16
|@ Georgetown
|TBD
|TBD
|November 19
|North Dakota
|TBD
|TBD
|November 22
|Elon
|TBD
|TBD
|November 26
|Players Era Festival
|TBD
|TBD
|November 27
|Players Era Festival
|TBD
|TBD
|November 30
|Players Era Festival
|TBD
|TBD
|December 3
|@ Georgia
|TBD
|TBD
|December 11
|Dartmouth
|TBD
|TBD
|December 22
|Le Moyne
|TBD
|TBD
Why is Notre Dame the fighting Irish?
The unique team name was coined by ND media decades ago due to an overall belief at the time that the school’s various teams had a never-say-die approach to all their games.