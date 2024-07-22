Joey Logano Net Worth: From Endorsements to Charity Work

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joey Logano is among the best-performing NASCAR drivers, very successful and highly paid. Let’s look in detail at his income, net worth, endorsement deals, investments, and personal life, including the charity work he’s involved in.

What is Joey Logano’s Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Joey Logano is expected to have a net worth of$44 million. NASCAR earnings, personal endorsements, and other listed investments are some of the sources of his wealth.

Joey Logano Salary

The estimated annual income of Joey Logano is approximately $9 million a year. In 2024, he is among the highest-paid NASCAR drivers and has extended his contract with his team until 2028 after the 2022 season.

Joey Logano Endorsements

Joey Logano’s sponsorships for 2024 feature some of the biggest companies. Hunt Brothers Pizza has also joined him as his primary sponsor this season, the sponsorship previously on Kevin Harvick’s team. Other sponsors are Shell-Pennzoil, AAA, Autotrader, and MoneyLion. These partnerships add a lot to his net worth as he gets about $1.4 million from these annually.

Joey Logano Investments

Joey Logano has also made several personal investments that have also added to his net worth. Clutch Studios is one of his most important investments. It’s a high-tech production facility located in Huntersville, North Carolina. Clutch Studios is also involved in the NASCAR industry for partner production shoots and other commercial purposes.

Another one of Logano’s personal investments is in the Silver City Quarter Midget Club facility in Meriden, Connecticut. This investment in his local racing track shows his passion for the sport, but it also serves his own interests by positively affecting his brand and future revenues from grassroots racing.

Also, Logano has diversified his investments in real estate, he has properties in the Lake Norman area in North Carolina. It’s a preferred region for NASCAR drivers due to its close proximity to Charlotte and home to many racing teams’ headquarters.

Joey Logano Car Collection

Joey Logano’s car collection is a clear indication of his love for cars, and he owns a variety of them. His collection includes a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 and 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, which are classic American muscle cars. Also, Logano has a 1961 Ford Econoline van which is customized as a camper, and a black and silver Oldsmobile Cutlass 442.

Among the more sentimental pieces in his collection is a 2004 mint green Ford Thunderbird, which he bought for his wife and also used to propose to her. Of all the cars Logano has been behind the wheel of, his favorite is a Ford Model T Limousine which, though slow, is a fun car for him to drive. His collection is stored in a private facility in North Carolina.

Joey Logano House

The NASCAR champion is the owner of a beautiful mansion located in Cornelius, North Carolina. This classy home was bought in 2014 for $3.6 million and is a two-story building with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The house design has combined traditional and contemporary features such as; a private gate entrance, two large kitchen islands, a stone lanai with an outdoor kitchen, and a billiard room with coffered ceilings.\

Joey Logano Charity Work

Joey Logano also plays an active role in charitable activities through his Joey Logano Foundation. It focuses on children and young adults in crisis; especially those involved with the foster care system. It runs several programs for example the JL Kids Crew which offers children with serious illnesses special experiences and aid and the Critical Assistance Relief Effort which offers financial assistance in the event of an emergency.

Further, the foundation collaborates with different organizations to make the lives of youths in foster care and young people leaving the system better by providing them with the needed support to be successful in life.

Joey Logano’s Wife & Children

Logano is married to his high school sweetheart, Brittany Baca. The couple got engaged in December 2014 and got married the following year in December. They have three children together. Hudson Joseph Logano, the first child of the couple was born in January 2018. Their second child Jameson Jett Logano was born in May 2020 and the couple welcomed their daughter Emilia Love Logano in February 2022.

Merry Christmas from the Logano fam! 🎅🏼🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/QtBvzeoYWG — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) December 25, 2023

The Logano family spends a lot of time with each other; the couple frequently posts pictures of their family time on their social media accounts.

Which Team Does Joey Logano Race For?

Joey Logano competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and drives the №22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. He also races part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the №15 Ford Mustang for AM Racing.