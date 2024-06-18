NBA insider provides update on Jimmy Butler trade from the Miami Heat

The five-year marriage between star wing Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat could soon be coming to an end. After Miami’s first-round loss to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs, front office head Pat Riley called Butler out.

This came following an injury-plagued end of the season in which Butler had to sit out the playoffs. At 34 years old, Butler might be on a different timeline than the Heat. Hence, why rumors continue to pop up regarding a potential trade.

Matt Moore of The Action Network just recently added more fodder to Butler-related trade rumors.

“Butler has one more year left on his deal with the Heat. The Heat don’t have to trade him. Whether you think having Jimmy Butler disgruntled in the final year of a deal sounds like a fun time is certainly something everyone has to decide, Moore noted. “But there’s at least a feeling in league circles that if the Heat decide not to extend him at his preferred price, they’ll facilitate a deal.”

Butler is eligible for an extension worth around $113 million over two seasons. That’s what he is said to be seeking.

Multiple teams in on potential Jimmy Butler trade

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This latest information comes amid reports that both the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors are among teams that would be interested in acquiring Butler if he were put on the trade block.

Remember, Butler suited up in Philadelphia for part of the 2018-19 season. There is a belief within the 76ers’ front office that they made a mistake by letting him leave for South Beach. As for the Warriors, they continue to be linked to wings to team up with Stephen Curry.

Jimmy Butler stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 50% shooting

Giving Butler the type of contract he’s demanding coupled with whatever Miami asks for in a trade could be too expensive for interested teams. He has not played in more than 65 games in a single season since all the way back with the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17.