Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat linked to trade for electrifying All-Star

Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets have taken a giant leap forward in his second season coaching the team. After winning 41 games in 2023, the Rockets are already halfway there, entering NBA games today with a 21-11 record, good enough for third place in the Western Conference.

The Rockets are among the top contenders in the West, but are they one of the best teams on track to reach the NBA Finals? It’s too early to tell, but there’s no doubt this Rockets squad is capable of doing damage in the postseason.

Yet, if the Rockets want to take another leap toward an NBA Championship, they may feel inclined to swing a blockbuster trade, and they’re among a trio of teams linked to an electrifying All-Star.

Houston Rockets among several teams linked to De’Aaron Fox trade

One name that’s surfaced in NBA trade rumors as of late is Sacramento Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox. With the Kings firing Mike Brown, it’s possible more changes are coming, and trading Fox could be the next step.

For now, the Kings likely want to see if Doug Christie can create a spark, but it might not be long before the Fox trade rumors heat up again. For now, there’s reportedly a trio of teams interested in trading for the 27-year-old point guard, and the Houston Rockets are one of them.

According to Hoops Hype’s NBA insider Mike Scotto, the Rockets, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, are just three of the teams linked to a trade for Fox.

“Some around the league believe it would take a trade request for the Kings to consider moving Fox. If Sacramento gauges the market on Fox, the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat have been among the early candidates linked with possible interest.” Mike Scotto on Houston Rockets’ interest in De’Aaron Fox

Like the Kings, all three teams are considered playoff contenders. But would Fox prefer playing for the Rockets, Spurs, or Heat instead of sticking with what he’s helped build in Sacramento? He did go to high school in Texas, so perhaps playing for one of those two Texas franchises would appeal to Fox more than where he already is.

Yet, it will still require a respectable trade offer to convince the Kings to part with their star talent. Of course, each of those teams have several trade assets to part with too, but whether they’re willing to do so for Fox remains to be seen.

