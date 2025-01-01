Denver Nuggets urged to trade impact player for 6x All-Star

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A year after winning the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets regressed a bit, getting eliminated in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals in 2024. Now, the Nuggets enter NBA games today with an 18-13 record, placing them sixth in the West.

But there’s a sense that this year’s team could take another step forward. Yet, to reach the next tier, they might have to make a trade that helps them make the leap. At least, that’s what some NBA scouts and executives believe.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25

NBA scouts and execs want to see Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter for Jimmy Butler

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

According to Hoops Hype’s NBA insider Mike Scotto, multiple scouts and executives feel like the Denver Nuggets should package Michael Porter Jr in a bigger trade for Jimmy Butler, who’s believed to be on the trade block.

“NBA scouts and executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Denver should try and dangle Porter Jr. to make a run at Miami’s Jimmy Butler, despite Heat executive Pat Riley publicly denying that Butler will be traded before the deadline. Teams such as the Warriors, who’ve kept tabs on Butler since the summer, will continue to do so before the trade deadline.” Mike Scotto on Denver Nuggets

While Porter would be a key component in any trade, the Heat would have to get more to give up the six-time All-Star. However, with Butler expected to exercise his player option that allows him to become a free agent a season’s end, Miami might be better off getting something of value before they risk losing their five-time All-NBA talent for nothing this offseason.

Porter Jr. is under contract through the 2026-27 season, giving Miami a trade chip they can utilize for multiple seasons before determining whether he’s the right long-term fit next to Bam Adebayo and company. At the very least, he’d provide another high-level scorer capable of going off on any given night.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25