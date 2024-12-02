New Houston Astros rumor reveals likely Alex Bregman replacement and it will get eye roll from ‘Stros fans

A top MLB insider revealed a likely option the Houston Astros could go with to replace Alex Bregman and it will be a massive disappointment for their fanbase.

The Astros are a team to keep an eye on over the weeks and months ahead. After a surprisingly sluggish start to the 2024 season. Houston roared back and stormed to another AL West title in the second half of the season. It seemed like they were primed for another deep run in the postseason.

However, their campaign came to a rapid end when they were bounced from the playoffs by a surprising Detroit Tigers club. Their 88 wins and being quickly bounced from the postseason showed the ‘Stros need to make changes if they hope to return to being a serious World Series contender again.

Yet, instead of adding some big pieces to bolster the roster this offseason they could very well lose one of their best players of this century, Alex Bregman. The two-time World Series champion is one of the big names available in free agency this winter. And a recent report suggested he and the Houston Astros are close to $50 million apart on a new deal.

So, who could the organization go with to replace him if the worst-case scenario does come to pass? On Monday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed a very possible option, and it will get an eye roll from Astros fans.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Houston Astros could replace Alex Bregman with Jorge Polanco

In a new report on the Alex Bregman situation, Rosenthal revealed that Willy Adames is one of the club’s top options to replace the team great. However, the Milwaukee Brewers star has many suitors. And the price could hit a level the Astros are unwilling to go to. That is why he revealed another option the team has shown interest in.

“The team is staying in contact with Adames and has expressed interest in another free agent, Jorge Polanco, as a fallback option,” Rosenthal reported.

Jorge Polanco stats (2024): .213 AVG, .296 OBP, .355 SLG, .651 OPS, 16 HR, 45 RBI, 43 R

The 31-year-old long-time Minnesota Twins veteran played for the Seattle Mariners in 2024. Unfortunately, he had the worst season of his career. His disappointing numbers were part of why Seattle was in search of hitting upgrades before the trade deadline in July.

The one-time All-Star has played eleven seasons in the league. So, it is hard to imagine he could return to his peak form of five years ago. And as an Alex Bregman replacement, he would be a major step down from the last nine seasons.

