Prominent MLB insider suggests Houston Astros were fleeced by Toronto Blue Jays in Yusei Kikuchi trade

Many feel the Houston Astros trade for Yusei Kikuchi was a win as they look to take the American League West title this fall. However, one notable MLB insider believes the deal was the biggest “overpay” before the 2024 MLB trade deadline.

After a very bumpy ride through the first few months of the season, the Astros enter the MLB games today in a tie atop the AL West. It is an impressive turnaround for the team and they have repositioned themselves to be a force to reckon with in the second half.

In an attempt to improve their roster for the stretch run the organization made a pair of trades to bolster the pitching staff. The most notable of the pair was for Blue Jays veteran Yusei Kikuchi. The one-time All-Star is having a down year, but the belief is that his numbers should improve greatly going from a last-place to first-place team.

However, during a Thursday column reviewing the best and worst moves before this week’s trade deadline, The Athletic’s MLB insider Jim Bowden suggested the Houston Astros trade for Kikuchi was one of the worst this year.

MLB insider claims Houston Astros got wrong end of Yusei Kikuchi trade

“Even in such a seller’s market, Houston paid too steep a price for a rental starter, let alone one who isn’t pitching well,” Bowden wrote. “Kikuchi had an ERA over six the past two months. And the Astros gave up three good prospects for him.

“Righty Jake Bloss, 23, has a shot to develop into a solid starting pitcher, similar to Kikuchi. Outfielder Joey Loperfido, 25, is at least an average major-league player. And infielder Will Wagner, 26, has strong bat-to-ball skills and makes consistent contact.”

Yusei Kikuchi stats (2024): 4-9 Record, 4.75 ERA, 1.340 WHIP, 130 SO, 30 BB, 115.2 IP

While Toronto Blue Jays fans are disappointed with the team’s results in 2024, it looks like their front office may have fleeced the ‘Stros earlier this week. Houston fans will be hoping their team didn’t give away premium prospect chips for a disappointing rental this year.

