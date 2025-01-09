Hendrick Motorsports sets 2025 schedule for next big thing prospect

When Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson both told Rick Hendrick that Corey Day was something of a prodigy and needed to proactively sign him, the winningest team owner in NASCAR was in no position to argue.

After spending the summer running select ARCA and Truck Series races with Hendrick Cars backing, Corey Day signed an official development driver contract on December 6 and will spend 2025 running in 30 combined races across Xfinity, Trucks, ARCA and Trans-Am.

“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” said Hendrick in a press release. “Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart. What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

The 19-year-old opened last season by scoring a podium in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals and then won eight times in the High Limit Sprint Car Series with marquee open wheel victories in Trophy Cup, Dirt Cup and the Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Day will still chase marquee Midget and Sprint Car victories this year but is well on his way towards an eventual Cup Series career.

“It’s a lot different than what I’m used to doing. There’s just so many differences,” Day said. “It’s still a race car of course, and I don’t get into it every time and forget how to drive them, but it’s just way different. Your positioning on the track is different. We turn right going around the corner (on dirt) because we’re sideways. We turn left on pavement. Just a lot of things but it was really good to get laps (in 2024) and at least not be completely fresh next year with such a big year ahead of me.

“It’s going to be a lot, of course, and I’m trying to be as mentally prepared for it as possible and with the group of people I have around me to be able to ask questions to, really anything I need I don’t have too many concerns. I know I’m probably going to have a lot of questions. There’s going to be some things come up to where I’m confused, but when you’ve got Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, Josh Wise (trainer) … all these guys I can ask questions to, I think I’m going to be okay.”

The known schedule right now is eight Truck Series races in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports and four ARCA races in the Spire No. 77. That organization has a technical alliance with Hendrick. The number of Xfinity and Truck Series races are still TBA.

Day will do all of this for a team that is operated by his childhood hero in Jeff Gordon and a rival that he has a lot of respect for in fellow Californian Kyle Larson.

“I can remember multiple times as a little kid, watching NASCAR races and crying because Jeff Gordon didn’t win,” Day recalled. “So, to be sitting next to him signing a contract is just unbelievable.”