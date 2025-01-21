NFL insider ‘would bet’ on Green Bay Packers acquiring 2x Pro Bowl receiver

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As good as the Green Bay Packers have been under Matt LaFleur, they haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams accomplished the feat in 2021.

With no bonafide No. 1 receiver to target, the Packers’ offense often looks out of sorts. Other times, they’re unpredictable, in a good way. Yet, perhaps Jordan Love would benefit from having a consistent threat capable of breaking off big chunks of yardage on any given play. That could be changing in Green Bay this offseason.

Green Bay Packers could target trade for D.K. Metcalf

The Green Bay Packers have been getting by with a wide receiver by committee approach, but with Christian Watson’s availability in doubt after suffering a torn ACL in a Week 18 loss, they could seek reinforcements this offseason.

While Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks are valuable young players who are expected to continue developing, it could be time for the Packers to bring in a proven veteran.

That’s what ESPN’s Benjamin Solak expects. Recently, when asked to make a “big prediction” for the Packers’ offseason, Solak mentioned Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson as potential trade targets. However, he expects Metcalf to be the easier acquisition.

“While I love the versatility of the Packers’ wide receiver room (when it is healthy), they could use a clear WR1 who can take over games with consistent eight-plus-target outings. Expect them to be in the Tee Higgins hunt, but if getting him gets too expensive for them, they could package someone like Romeo Doubs — who will be in the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 — to grab a frustrated star from another team. Garrett Wilson? DK Metcalf? I’d bet on the latter.” Solak on Green Bay Packers

The Seahawks may indeed be the easier team to work with. They already have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s emerged as the top target in Seattle, plus veteran mainstay Tyler Lockett. That could make trading Metcalf more palatable this offseason, if so, Green Bay should pick up the phone.

