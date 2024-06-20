Golden State Warriors latest offer to Klay Thompson revealed: 3 biggest takeaways

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not yet known whether future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson will return to the Golden State Warriors for a 14th season. The four-time NBA champion is slated to hit free agency and has received reported interest from multiple teams.

Thompson, 34, is reportedly seeking a three-year contract. This comes after a down 2023-24 season and following two devastating injuries that halted his projected continued growth as one half of the Splash Brothers.

Interest Thompson receives on the open market will likely dictate whether he runs it back with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green or opts to join another NBA team for the first time in his career.

We now have an update on this situation courtesy of ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. The NBA insider notes that Golden State’s offer to Thompson currently stands at just two years. MacMahon added that the length of an offer teams make to Thompson could mean more than the per-year price. “It’s as much about years as dollars in some of these cases,” he noted.

Without knowing what the price tag was in Golden State’s offer was, there is still a lot to look at here.

Golden State Warriors “contention” timeline is now perfectly clear

It really is not too hard to read between the lines. Curry, 36, is under contract for two more seasons. Green, 34, is under contract for the same length.

Though, he boasts a player option for the 2026-27 campaign. Golden State added that to Green’s deal back in the summer of 2023 when he took less than $25 million per season on a team-friendly contract.

This makes it perfectly clear that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. believe their timeline for contention is two more years. Golden State is coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which it missed the playoffs for the third time in five years.

Real chance Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors

This past season might have been the most drama-filled between Thompson and the Warriors since they made him a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. That included head coach Steve Kerr relegating Thompson to bench duties at times throughout the season.

Klay Thompson stats (2023-24): 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 39% 3-point

The season culminated in Thompson going 0-for-10 as Golden State fell to the rival Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Despite all of this, contending teams in the Eastern Conference such as the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in Thompson. If one were to offer a three-year deal, it might be the end of Klay in Northern California.

Golden State Warriors are in for an active summer

Even if Thompson does re-sign, expect some major roster turnover for Golden State. Chris Paul has $30 million non-guaranteed on his contract for next season. The future Hall of Famer could push back the option on his deal to help facilitate a trade.

Meanwhile, 2022 NBA Finals hero Andrew Wiggins will likely be traded this summer. He’s coming off two consecutive down seasons.

These Warriors have already been linked to the likes of Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine, among others. If Thompson and Golden State agree to part ways, a sign-and-trade could also be in the cards.

Yeah, there is a lot on the line in San Francisco as Golden State’s brass attempts to navigate through what could be a franchise-altering offseason.

