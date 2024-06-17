Klay Thompson reportedly seeking 3-year contract; could join Golden State Warriors rival

The possibility of Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors after 13 seasons is increasing. Thompson is slated to hit NBA free agency next month. Things don’t seem to be going swimmingly when it comes to extension talks between the four-time champion and his team.

We’ve read rumors of several teams potentially being interested in Thompson should he leave the Bay Area. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic back east.

We’re now hearing some more on Thompson’s market. Per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Thompson is seeking at least a three-year deal. Thompson realizes that at the age of 34, he is not going to get a max five-year contract.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also notes that Thompson has interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers should he bolt Golden State in free agency.

Related: Ideal Klay Thompson landing spots in NBA free agency

How Klay Thompson to the Los Angeles Lakers could work

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Even if D’Angelo Russell opts out of his $18.69 million contract for next season, the Lakers wouldn’t have enough money to sign Thompson outright.

Instead, GM Rob Pelinka and Co. would have to work out a sign-and-trade with Golden State. That would likely include Austin Reaves heading up north. Whether this is something that would interest in the Lakers’ brass remains to be seen.

Klay Thompson stats (2023-24): 17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43% shooting, 39% 3-point

Thompson is coming off his worst statistical performance since his sophomore campaign back in 2012-13. Even then, he’d provide the spacing Los Angeles was missing during a 2023-24 campaign that resulted in a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs.