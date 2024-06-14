Online rumors fuel Klay Thompson’s departure from Golden State Warriors

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since becoming the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, all Klay Thompson has known is playing basketball for the Golden State Warriors. He’s won four NBA Championships and been named to two All-NBA teams while earning five All-Star nods.

But now, after 11 seasons, Thompson’s contract is up, and the Warriors are in no position to re-sign Stephen Curry’s backcourt partner. In fact, the Warriors are already $103 million over the salary cap heading into next season with their current roster without adding any players.

While the Warriors are allowed to go further into the penalty to retain their own players, team owner Joe Lacob recently explained that their No. 1 goal is avoiding the tax, which likely means avoiding a new contract with Thompson.

Now, as some internet observers have pointed out, Thompson no longer follows the Golden State Warriors on social media, and he’s wiped his entire page of all Warriors-related content.

Klay unfollowed the Warriors on IG and removed Warriors content from his page…



This could mean nothing, or maybe it’s Thompson accepting the likely reality of him playing for a non-Warriors team for the first time in his NBA career.

Reports have linked Thompson to several teams, but the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers have been three of the most common suitors.

