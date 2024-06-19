Golden State Warriors news: First domino of 2024 offseason drops

After missing out on the playoffs three times over the past five seasons, the Golden State Warriors find themselves at a crossroads heading into the summer.

Star guard Klay Thompson is set to hit free agency. There is absolutely no guarantee that the four-time champion returns to Northern California. It’s also looking more and more like 2022 NBA Finals hero Andrew Wiggins will be traded.

The backdrop is obvious in San Francisco. Stephen Curry is entering the twilight of his career. Draymond Green is coming off a drama-filled 2023-24 campaign that saw him suspended multiple times.

We can no longer look at Golden State as being in the midst of a dynasty. Despite their title win two seasons ago, that time surely has passed.

What happens this offseason will go a long way in determining whether Steve Kerr’s squad will be actual legit NBA title contenders moving forward. Well, the first domino has dropped.

Gary Payton II picks up option with the Golden State Warriors

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Payton II has indeed exercised his $9.13 million option for next season. There was some thought that the defensive-minded guard would turn down said option and return on a multi-year deal that lowers his 2024-25 cap number. That doesn’t seem to be the case right now.

Payton is valuable to Golden State in that he’s the team’s best perimeter defender. He also hit on 36% of his three-point shots last season. A $9.13 million salary in 2024-25 is not bad value.

On the other hand, Golden State’s salary cap and luxury tax situation is by now well known. The Warriors had an NBA record $176.9 million luxury tax payment last season. Heading into the summer, they are an estimated $103.9 million over the cap.

In additon to the Thompson and Payton II situations, Chris Paul has a non-guaranteed $30 million salary for next season. The deadline for Golden State to make a decision is next Friday. The future Hall of Famer is reportedly opened to pushing back the deadline as a way to help facilitate a trade. This could help the Warriors out some.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. have primarily been linked to wings on the NBA trade mill. That includes Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and even a potential reunion with Kevin Durant.

Yeah, there is a lot going on in San Francisco right now. That’s for sure.

