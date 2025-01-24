Former NASCAR team owner severely burned in house fire

A longtime NASCAR crew chief, engine builder and team owner suffered severe burns in a North Carolina house fire earlier in January.

Bob Rahilly, a most recently served as crew chief for FDNY Racing but co-owned RahMoc Enterprises from 1978 to 1993, suffered third-degree burns after his Union County house burned down. The news was confirmed by FDNY Racing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with FDNY Racing’s Long Time Crew Chief Bob Rahilly who was seriously hurt at a home fire. He has 3rd degree burns and other injuries and will be hospitalized for the next two months at Wake Forest university hospital. Many of you NASCAR race fans know Bob from his Winston Cup days as co owner of Rahmoc Racing etc. BOB, Get Well Soon!”

The fire occurred on January 12.

Rahilly could be held at Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center through the winter. He also suffered cuts when a sliding glass door exploded near him in the fire.

RahMoc Enterprises won four races with Neil Bonnett behind the wheel.