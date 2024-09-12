College football legend explains why Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola getting comparison to Patrick Mahomes warranted

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Is Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola more than just a Patrick Mahomes lookalike? A former Heisman Trophy winner believes his playing style also mirrors the three-time Super Bowl winner.

In just two weeks, Dylan Raiola has made Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule look like he can be the long-term fix for the program. The freshman that he brought to Lincoln via the transfer portal late last year has led the Cornhuskers to a 2-0 start and back into the college football rankings in 2024.

Also Read: College football games today – Get a look at the full slate of CFB action this Saturday

In his debut against UTEP, he was efficient and threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout victory. He then followed that up against Colorado by again connecting on 70% of his passes and leading Nebraska to a dominant win over a Buffaloes squad with Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders.

It has been a fantastic start for the 19-year-old and he recently received comparisons to Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. However, that was due to cutting his hair like the two-time NFL MVP and copying his mannerisms before one of their games recently.

Dylan Raiola stats (2024): 423 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 73.7 completion percentage, 153.4 passer ratings

Johnny Manziel says Dylan Raiola’s comparisons to Patrick Mahomes are more than just being a lookalike

Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

However, there are some that feel the Cornhuskers QB bears a resemblance to Mahomes beyond just looking and acting like him before hitting the field. In a new conversation with Action Network, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel was asked about the Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes comparisons and he explained why the Nebraska is more like the Chiefs QB than people realize.

“The way he throws the ball, the way he delivers it, the way he looks, you see a lot of it [similarity]. If you go back and look at Mahomes’ Texas Tech tape, I see a lot of similarities. From footwork to arm angle to a lot of things like that. I don’t know if he’s that kind of player yet, but definitely, the way he throws the ball and the way he moves in the pocket absolutely resembles Mahomes.” Johnny Manziel

Being compared to the NFL superstar in the slightest is a reason for Nebraska fans to be very excited about Raiola’s potential. The football team will look to move their record to 3-0 this Saturday when they welcome Northern Iowa for a game on the Big Ten Network.

Also Read: Top 25 college football rankings 2024 – Best college football teams after Week 2