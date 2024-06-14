Detroit Lions expected to sign one of UFL’s biggest, best stars

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Detroit Lions became one of the best teams in the NFL, reaching the NFC Conference Championship. But there’s a sense they’re just getting started.

Another strong offseason by GM Brad Holmes has head coach Dan Campbell in a strong position to take another leap forward. By the looks of it, the Lions are on the verge of adding another potentially significant piece to the roster.

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, the Lions are expected to sign Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates, who quickly emerged as one of the UFL’s biggest stars during the 2024 season.

To say Bates has a big leg would be an understatement. Not only did he make a 64-yard field goal, Bates made two other 60-yard kicks throughout the regular season.

Still just 24, this won’t be the former Arkansas kicker’s first cup of coffee in the NFL. He previously signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans last year when he was a rookie.

After the excellent season Bates had, he was always a lock to receive a contract offer, likely several of them, from multiple NFL teams. But now that the Panthers’ season is over, NFL teams are free to pursue him beginning Tuesday, which is when the signing is expected to be made official.

Bates also received interest from the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, among other teams.

But just because Bates starred in the NFL, it doesn’t mean he’s automatically in line for a starting role with the Lions. He’ll still be competing with Michael Badgley and undrafted rookie James Turner.

Being that he’ll have the advantage of kicking inside a controlled environment at Ford Field, we like Bates’ chances to earn his way onto the 15 longest field goal makes in NFL history, but first, he has to crack the final 53-man roster.

This dude Jake Bates just hit a 64 yard kick TWICE. I want him in Allen Park with a tryout tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Bdq8hLgbqH — 𝓪𝓵𝓮𝔁 💫 (@GibbsForSix) March 30, 2024

Related: See where Jared Goff lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings