Denver Broncos avoid holdout with Courtland Sutton, give star receiver a raise

There was a possibility that star Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton would be a holdout from training camp this summer.

The former Pro Bowler was set to make a base salary of $13 million on 2024. It’s well below market value given what we’ve seen at the wide receiver position from a contractual standpoint this offseason.

We now have a positive update in this regard NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos have given Sutton a raise that will pay him $15.2 million in 2024. That includes $1.5 million in incentives. It’s still below market value, but it enabled Sutton to report to camp with the rest of his team.

This is no small thing for a Broncos team that will likely be tasking rookie first-round pick Bo Nix with starting at quarterback. He is going to need all of weapons available and ready to play once Week 1 comes calling against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sutton, 28, has been the subject of trade rumors for well over the past year. Despite this, he’s returning to the Broncos for a seventh season.

The former second-round pick out of Southern Methodist recorded 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns in catching passes from Russell Wilson a season ago.

Sutton’s best performance came back in 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards. He’ll be WR1 for Nix and Co. this season.