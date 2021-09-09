5 ideal Davante Adams trade scenarios from the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams made news ahead of their season opener by indicating there’s “no chance” he will sign a contract extension here soon.

Adams, 28, is entering a contract year and has been at odds with the Packers’ embattled brass, general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Given Green Bay’s archaic stance regarding guaranteed cash, there’s a darn good chance that this thing will get ugly in-season. And for his part, Adams wants an extension that will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. For good reason. Last season saw the four-time Pro Bowler record 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns.

With that as a backdrop, there’s a chance that Green Bay might look to move Adams ahead of the November NFL trade deadline. It would be a way to get fair-market value rather than waiting until after the 2021 season. If so, here’s a look at five ideal trade scenarios for the star pass-catcher.

Davante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders get: Davante Adams

Packers get: First-round pick in 2022, second-round pick in 2023, Henry Ruggs

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has recently opened up about how awesome it would be to add his former Fresno State teammate to the mix. Should Adams actually hit free agency next March, this will be one of his prime potential destinations. And in reality, the Raiders need to make a move of this ilk to save what has been a sinking ship.

From Green Bay’s perspective, moving Adams far away from the NFC would have to be seen as a goal if the team is forced to trade the All-Pro receiver. In this scenario, the Packers add a young speedster in Henry Ruggs and a first-round pick next April that could potentially be in the top-10. That’s nice value for a pending free agent.

Davante Adams trade to the New England Patriots

Patriots get: Davante Adams

Packers get: First-round pick in 2022, first-round pick in 2024, J.C. Jackson

It’s the Mac Jones show in New England. The Patriots are putting all of their faith in the rookie quarterback after shockingly moving off Cam Newton ahead of Week 1. It’s now time for Bill Belichick to think about the future and provide Jones with all the necessary weapons that he can get for the quarterback. Teaming Adams up with Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry would be all sorts of sexy in New England.

In return, the Packers land a young corner in J.C. Jackson who put up a stellar nine interceptions as a third-year player in 2020. Jackson teaming up with Jaire Alexander would be the Packers’ version of the no-fly zone. Green Bay also nabs two future first-round picks to help build around moving forward.

Davante Adams trade to the Baltimore Ravens

Ravens get: Davante Adams

Packers get: First-round pick 2022, first-round pick 2023, Marquise Brown

Baltimore needs to find Lamar Jackson more consistent options in the passing game outside of recently-extended tight end Mark Andrews. It’s been a major issue for the former NFL MVP. Short of that happening, the Ravens won’t be considered legitimate top-end Super Bowl contenders. Obviously, Adams would provide that. After all, he boasts a 67.1% catch rate over the past five seasons. Fresh off acquiring a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Baltimore can also afford to give up future draft capital for a legit top option.

As for Green Bay, it takes a chance that Brown will live up to expectations with either Rodgers or Jordan Love tossing him the rock. The former first-rounder from Oklahoma is averaging 52 receptions for nearly 700 yards through two seasons. He’s also under his rookie contract for multiple seasons, making this a win from a salary cap standpoint.

Davante Adams trade to the Cleveland Browns

Browns get: Davante Adams

Packers get: Odell Beckham Jr., Greedy Williams, 2022 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick

Rumors just won’t die down surrounding an Odell Beckham Jr. trade from the Cleveland Browns after two seasons with the team. Unfortunately, Beckham’s contract coupled with last season’s torn ACL means that he might actually have negative trade value. That’s where this hypothetical blockbuster comes into play. Green Bay takes a chance that he can return to form with Rodgers tossing him the rock. In return, it picks up two future first-round picks and a young corner in Greedy Williams.

It might be a high price for the Browns to pay. But we have to look at this team as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Adding Adams to the mix to go with Baker Mayfield and stud running back Nick Chubb would make the Browns’ offense absolutely electric.

Davante Adams trade to the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys get: Davante Adams

Packers get: Michael Gallup, Zack Martin, 2021 first-round pick

Jerry Jones at it again, adding a high-profile and potentially expensive option to team up with the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. Financially, this would be a hard trade to pull off. That’s why All-Pro guard Zack Martin would have to be included. Sure it would sting. But being able to add Adams to the mix would legitimately make this the best offense in the NFL.

Instead of looking for multiple draft picks, Green Bay opts to go with two proven players. Gallup, 25, is averaging nearly 1,000 receiving yards over the past two seasons. He’d be cheaper to re-sign than Adams. Meanwhile, Martin is among the best all-around offensive linemen in the NFL. He’d be a tremendous upgrade a long the interior of the Packers’ offensive line in front of either Rodgers or Love moving forward.

