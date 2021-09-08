Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams on contract extension: ‘No chance’

It sure looks like Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams will be playing out the final year of his contract in 2021.

Adams had been in discussions with the Packers about a contract extension throughout pretty much the entire offseason. Nothing has come to fruition on that end.

With his Packers slated to open up their season Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Adams spoke about contract talks with Green Bay’s embattled brass. To say things are not going swimmingly would be an understatement.

Well, that’s directly from the horse’s mouth. It’s also the culmination of a contentious past several months between Davante Adams and the Packers. It was just recently that he shared a social media post with fellow disgruntled teammate Aaron Rodgers depicting 2021 as a “last dance” of sorts while paying homage to the 1990-era Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

Swan song for Davante Adams in Green Bay?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a victory against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL divisional playoff game Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsrams 0116211723djpa

Adams, 28, wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. And in reality, he’s pretty much earned that honor. Last season saw the Fresno State product rack up 115 receptions for 1,374 yards to go with a league-best 18 touchdown catches. He also caught an absurd 77.2% of the passes thrown in his direction.

Any new deal for Adams would have to surpass the $27.25 million DeAndre Hopkins is earning with the Arizona Cardinals. Right now, it appears that Green Bay’s brass is prioritizing signing star corner Jaire Alexander to an extension over Adams. Obviously, this won’t sit well with the star receiver and his battery mate.

Whether this means Adams hits the NFL free-agent market next March remains to be seen. There’s a chance that Green Bay opts to place the franchise tag on the All-Pro performer with the idea of trading him. Regardless, this could be the end of the line for Davante Adams with the Packers.

