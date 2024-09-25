Davante Adams comes out strong in support of ‘business decision’ comment from Raiders coach Antonio Pierce

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In another show of how much he has head coach Antonio Pierce’s back, Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams threw his fool support behind some controversial comments from the coach this week.

There were a lot of positive vibes surrounding the Raiders after their Week 2 upset win over the Ravens in Baltimore. However, that momentum in the right direction was quickly halted this past weekend when the team welcomed the lowly Carolina Panthers into Allegiant Stadium and got handed a stunning loss.

Following the surprising 36-22 defeat at home, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce took a major shot at several of his players in his post-game press conference.

“I think as the game went on … I don’t think it was the team … I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions, and we’ll make business decisions going forward, as well,” Pierce said on Sunday afternoon.

The veiled criticism caught many off guard and was a bold approach for the new full-time head coach. However, one of the top stars on the Raiders roster threw his full support behind Pierce this week.

“I agree. We can’t change the score late in the fourth, so you just got to put the best stuff you can on tape,” Davante Adams said during an appearance on “Up & Adams” this week. “I think a lot of people were doing that and there were some guys out there that were just trying to see another day.

“That’s really not what the game is about and if you look at the tape across the whole game, it wasn’t really just late in the game. It was multiple times throughout the three hours we were out there.”

If Pierce wants to have staying power with Las Vegas he will need the backing of his top locker room leaders. So, despite their 1-2 record, it is a great sign when one of the roster’s top talents backs up their coach in comments criticizing fellow teammates’ work ethic.

The Raiders are back in action this Sunday in a home matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

