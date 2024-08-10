Damar Hamlin expected to be Week 1 starter for Buffalo Bills, completing miracle return from near-death experience

Credit: Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

After nearly dying during a game in 2023, Damar Hamlin is closing in on completing a miracle return to his previous form and is expected to be a starter for the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Damar Hamlin forever placed his name in NFL lore by being at the center of one of the scariest scenes the league has ever seen. During a 2023 Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the young defensive back collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Buffalo Bills game today – 2024 Bills schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

The sixth-round pick had to be revived more than once on the field and nearly died that night. However, he was able to make a miraculous recovery to return to a normal life. Then, he stunned many by being able to return to the field later that year and play a bench role less than 12 months after nearly seeing his life come to a heartbreaking end.

Damar Hamlin stats (2023): 5 games, 2 tackles

Damar Hamlin is a favorite to start at safety in Week 1 for Buffalo Bills

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it seems in his next act Hamlin will return to the role he had before the scary incident. And that is as a starter in the secondary.

On Saturday, NFL Network league insider Cameron Wolfe reported ahead of the Buffalo Bills preseason opener that Hamlin is in “the driver’s seat” and expected to be one of the starting safeties for the team in Week 1.

Wolfe revealed that Hamlin was still combating certain “triggers” last season and could not fully get back to the level of play he had in 2022 when he started in 13 games. However, he has gotten passed those issues and general manager Brandon Beane told the reporter that Damar Hamlin is having his best training camp since joining the team in 2021.

Also Read: Glaring concerns emerging with Buffalo Bills’ starting running back James Cook