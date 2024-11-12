Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to have season-ending hamstring surgery, owner Jerry Jones says ‘prognosis is wonderful’

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It’s official — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery Wednesday for his partially torn hamstring.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the news to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

“His prognosis is wonderful. It just means we’re not going to have him for the rest of the year,” Jones said., via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that Dak Prescott will undergo surgery in New York on Wednesday on the partial avulsion of his hamstring. “His prognosis is wonderful. It just means we’re not going to have him for the rest of the year," Jones said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 12, 2024

Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring — meaning part of the tendon pulled away from the bone — during Week 9’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He left the game and didn’t return.

“I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can’t even say that I felt it running,” Prescott said. “The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don’t know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn’t think it was much. You get tired. It’s a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things and they kind of go away.”

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension in September, will prematurely finish his season after eight games. He threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and posted a 46.8 total quarterback rating.

Will Cooper Rush still be Dallas Cowboys starter going forward?

With Prescott out, backup Cooper Rush took the reins under center against the Philadelphia Eagles — and it did not go well.

Rush finished 13-for-23, for just 45 passing yards, and fumbled the ball away twice, as the Cowboys were battered, 34-6, and fell to 3-6 on the season.

Despite his poor performance, Rush will remain the Cowboys starter moving forward.

“Cooper has shown that he has the capability to compete and win in games,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, via NFL.com. “He does give us our best chance. Frankly, that was really an out-of-character game for him based on what we’ve seen and we know about Cooper.”

The Cowboys take on the Houston Texans next Monday night. They are 7.5-point home underdogs.

