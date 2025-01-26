Dallas Cowboys icon expected to retire after latest coaching changes

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

After coming just short of reaching the playoffs, changes were always expected for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. We’ve already seen major signs of this, with the decision to move on from Mike McCarthy and promote Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Yet, what about the defense? After all, the Cowboys allowed the NFL’s second-most points in 2024 while being led by Mike Zimmer, who has 23 years of NFL experience as either a defensive coordinator or head coach. However, just like on offense, there are changes coming to the defense too.

Mike Zimmer won’t return to Dallas Cowboys, expected to retire

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be bringing Mike Zimmer back as their defensive coordinator next season, or in any other capacity for that matter.

They’ve already focused in on hiring former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to become the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator and play-caller. However, despite earlier reports, Eberflus has not signed a contract just yet.

However, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys will not be bringing coach Zimmer back into the fold. In fact, the 68-year-old is expected to retire instead.

Mike Zimmer tells me that he will not be returning to the #Cowboys as a member of Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff and will likely retire from coaching in the NFL.

— Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 26, 2025

While he didn’t have success last season, Zimmer helped the Cowboys win their last Super Bowl, when he was the team’s defensive backs coach in 1995. Unfortunately the magic didn’t return last season and now he won’t get another chance in 2025.