Dallas Cowboys hire former NFL head coach to fill defensive coordinator vacancy

After a couple of weeks of identifying top candidates, the Dallas Cowboys have replaced Mike McCarthy with his former offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer. Now, it’s time to assemble the rest of the coaching staff.

Yet, while the Cowboys took their sweet time to make a head coaching decision, Schottenheimer isn’t wasting any time piecing together the rest of his coaching staff.

Matt Eberflus hired as next Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

We’re still waiting to learn whether Brian Schottenheimer will call plays for the Dallas Cowboys’ offense, but we know who the defensive play-caller will be.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys have hired Matt Eberflus as their next defensive coordinator. It’s a bit of a reunion, as Eberflus was with the Cowboys from 2011 to 2017, first starting as a linebackers coach while later adding passing game coordinator to his resume.

He previously served as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 before taking the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job. Yet, after a 14-32 record, Eberflus was let go last season.

The Cowboys allowed the NFL’s second-most points last season, so Eberflus has a lot of work cut out for him. However, he’ll also get the chance to coach Micah Parsons, who some have referred to as the NFL’s best defender.

