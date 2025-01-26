Insiders reveal major reason why the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys stunned many around the National Football League this week in promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, replacing Mike McCarthy. As Schottenheimer starts assembling a Cowboys coaching staff, those around the league are weighing in on the decision.

Schottenheimer, age 51, wasn’t on anyone’s radar when the NFL coaching carousel began after the regular season. He hadn’t received any head-coaching interviews in years, with few around the league seeing the long-time NFL assistant as a future head coach.

At the start of the Cowboys coaching search, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and former tight end Jason Witten seemed to be top options for Dallas. Then, Schottenheimer suddenly emerged and days later was announced as the new Cowboys head coach.

The decision by team owner Jerry Jones drew irate reactions from the fan base while many NFL analysts and even those inside the league were skeptical of the decision. With Schottenheimer accepting the promotion and now building his own coaching staff, more information is coming out regarding the possible rationale behind the hire by Dallas.

Cowboys’ reporter Todd Archer of ESPN noted that one of the biggest reasons Jones named Schottenheimer the Cowboys head coach is because of his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ signal-caller “likes Schottenheimer’s creativity” and has long supported the offensive coordinator.

“But Schottenheimer had a supporter in quarterback Dak Prescott. The two have a good relationship, and according to people in and around the team, Prescott likes Schottenheimer’s creativity. After a slow start offensively in 2023, the belief from some was that Schottenheimer played a part in the schematic changes that led to the offense taking off in the final 13 weeks of the season.” Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer on Dak Prescott’s relationship with head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Furthermore, ESPN senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote that there is a belief around the league that Prescott “advocated” for Jones to name Schottenheimer the Cowboys head coach.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, that feeling is shared by others around the NFL. However, even those who sensed two weeks ago that Dallas might promote Schottenheimer were shocked by the move and previously never believed it would actually happen.

While money hasn’t been cited as a factor for the Schottenheimer hire, it was well-reported that McCarthy was one of the lowest-paid NFL head coaches in 2024. By promoting Schottenheimer, Jones will likely once again have one of the lowest-paid coaching staffs in the NFL next season.