Dak Prescott calls out frustrated Dallas Cowboys fans during training camp

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Star quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are in training camp preparing for what promises to be a franchise-defining 2024 season.

The reigning NFL MVP runner-up knows full well that the pressure is on him heading into a contract year. Primarily, the need to overcome recent struggles in the NFL Playoffs.

Despite posting a 12-5 record and finishind No. 1 in the league in scoring last season, it ended in miserable fashion.

Dallas fell to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs by the score of 48-32. Prescott threw two interceptions in the defeat in front of the Cowboys’ home fans. This came after consecutive losses to the hated San Francico 49ers in the playoffs.

In talking to media on Thursday from Cowboys training camp in Southern California, Prescott seemed to put Cowboys fans on blast.

Prescott was asked what he’d tell Cowboys fans who are still frustrated by the loss to Green Bay this past January. His response was something else.

“Be fans or don’t be fans. If you’re a fan, you’re going to turn the page just as we do, you’re gonna move forward, understanding that you have better ahead of you,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Sorry, obviously, but it hurt us more than it did them. Obviously, it’s on us to get back and to do better, but, yeah, move on.”

Uh. Fans in Big D have a right to be frustrated. They have not made a trip to the NFC Championship Game since the end of the 1995 season. Prescott himself boasts a career 2-5 record in the postseason. That’s not going to cut it.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys under a ton of pressure this season

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the pressure is getting to Prescott remains to be seen. What we do know is that he’s entering the final year of his contract. The Pro Bowler and his team were unable to come to terms on an extension during the offseason. It could potentially lead to a split depending on what happens during the 2024 season.

Prescott also touched on his contract situation in talking to media on Thursday.

“I’m gonna say it. I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great QBs I watched played for other teams. That’s not something to fear,” Prescott told reporters. “It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision.”

It’s going to be all about what happens this season. Dallas is not considered a top-end title contender in the NFC. That list is pretty much limited to the aforementioned 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

