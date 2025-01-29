Cleveland Cavaliers could pursue 3x All-Star under one condition

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While they no longer have the NBA’s best record, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in first place of the standings for much of the season. They still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference, thanks to a sparkling 37-9 record entering NBA games today.

It remains to be seen whether the Cavaliers will be active ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline. Yet, even if they don’t make a deal, roster upgrades could still be coming to Cleveland this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers would target Ben Simmons and Lonzo Ball if they get bought out

Even if they don’t execute a trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have another way to add talent to their roster.

Once the trade deadline passes, the NBA will turn the page to the contract buyout stage. This is when many non-contenders buy out the remainder of a player’s contract so he can pursue a championship ring on a contending team.

With the Cavaliers in a very strong position to clinch a playoff spot, they’d appear to be one of the leading candidates to add a player or two via the buyout process.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers could even pursue some big names, such as three-time All-Star Ben Simmons or Lonzo Ball, if they’re released from their contracts.

“Two guys who could be bought out that fit that bill are Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons.” Windhorst on Cleveland Cavaliers buyout targets

Of course, that’s a big if in both scenarios. Simmons has a $40.3 million cap hit, but he’s finally in the last year of his contract, and he’s stuck on a Brooklyn Nets team that’s in 13th place in the East. The same goes for Ball, who’s in 10th place of the East and has a $21.3 million cap hit in the final year of his contract.

However, if either player does get bought out, the Cavaliers should be viewed as top candidates to land either talent.

