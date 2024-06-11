Prominent NBA insider claims Cleveland Cavaliers head coach job more ‘attractive’ around NBA than Los Angeles Lakers job

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach opening has become an afterthought with so much focus on the Los Angeles Lakers coach search, a prominent NBA insider claims the Cavs job has become more “attractive” to coaches around the league.

The Lakers are one of the most famous sports franchises on Earth. So it is no surprise that the hunt to find their new coach has dominated the news cycle even while the 2024 NBA Finals are ongoing. For weeks fans read about JJ Redick and James Borrego being favorites for a job. Then came the surprise news that UConn head coach Dan Hurley was a candidate for the job.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers news – Dan Hurley allegedly used LA as leverage in UConn negotiations, still took $20 million less to return

However, after meeting with Lakers brass over the weekend, Hurley stunned the basketball world when he passed on LA’s offer and agreed to a restructured deal with the Huskies. With Hurley turning down a position with such an illustrious franchise to take less money to stay at a school with few challenges left, many wonder about the value of the Lakers’ job.

That narrative was furthered on Tuesday when ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst had some interesting comments on WKNR in Cleveland. Windhorst claimed that to coaches around the sport, the Cavaliers’ job is viewed as more “attractive.” There is also a belief that the Cavs have a better team and there is an easier path to the finals in the Eastern Conference.

The big question with any hire will be how it affects the long-term thinking of top star Donovan Mitchell. He has yet to sign a contract extension and there have been rumblings of him being traded this summer. However, the team hiring a coach he likes could certainly alter the situation for Cleveland’s betterment.

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers emerge as one of the favorites to sign LeBron James in free agency