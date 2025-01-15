NFL Draft expert predicts Cleveland Browns, New York Giants pace on Shedeur Sanders, but for who?

A notable NFL Draft expert dropped a new mock for April’s event, and they surprisingly think the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will both bypass taking a quarterback with their top pick. But who will they select instead?

This will be an important draft for the Browns and Giants organizations. The pair of popular franchises had disastrous seasons in 2024 as both ended the year with 3-14 records. However, to the dismay of both fan bases, they did not get the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In most years, having a top-three pick is a good place to be for teams in search of a future franchise QB. But as we get closer to the event, most football pundits believe only one signal caller in this year’s class is worth using a top-three pick on. That player is Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.

However, most expect the Tennessee Titans to use the No. 1 overall pick on Ward, including The Athletic’s top draft analyst Dane Brugler. It puts the Browns and Giants in a difficult position. Do they take Shedeur Sanders — the next-best QB in the class — or select the best players available? Well, Brugler expects the team to do the latter.

Cleveland Browns to take Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite Cleveland and New York desperately needing a potential rich QB prospect, Brugler does not expect either to reach for Sanders with the No. 2 or 3 picks in April. So who will they take instead if they don’t trade back?

“It’s likely that Deshaun Watson has played his final snap for the Cleveland Browns, so a quarterback certainly will be on the table here,” Brugler wrote in his mock. “But I don’t expect Cleveland to force the pick if the right fit isn’t there. [Abdul] Carter playing opposite Myles Garrett would be a scary thought for opposing offenses.”

In the mind of many draft analysts the Penn State pass rusher is seen as the best overall player in this year’s class. With Cleveland taking the Nittany Lions sack master, who will the G-Men select? Brugler expects the team to draft their first Heisman Trophy winner since Ron Dayne in 1999.

“If the Giants are unable to move up for Ward, would they like Shedeur Sanders enough to draft him at No. 3? In this scenario, they don’t and instead opt for arguably the best player in the draft,” he wrote. “Hunter would give New York an upgrade at corner — and he’d be a fun weapon for Brian Daboll to mix into the offense for the Giants’ TBD quarterback.”

