New York Giants insider predicts Cleveland Browns trade out of No. 2 pick, get extra 1st-rounder and top defender in 2025 draft

An insider for the New York Giants expects the team to give the Cleveland Browns a draft night trade offer to move up one spot that they can’t refuse.

While the Giants and Browns both entered 2024 with hopes of competing for a playoff spot this season, it did not take long before their fans realized they were locked into a miserable next few months with two of the worst teams in the NFL.

Related: NFL insider details Cleveland Browns path to get nearly $100 million back from Deshaun Watson’s awful contract

If not for the awful play of the Tennessee Titans, and a confusing Week 17 win from the Giants, the two teams would have had a chance at the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. However, their suffering from this season is over and their reward is the No. 2 overall pick for Cleveland and No. 3 for the G-Men. And a case could be made for both teams to make a quarterback their top pick in 2025.

But despite having the higher pick and a desperate need for a QB, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes believes the Browns will trade down one spot this spring and get a very nice return. Including selecting the player most draft pundits believe is the best talent in this year’s class.

Cleveland Browns record: 4-13

New York Giants insider predicts team gives Cleveland Browns first and third-round picks to move up one spot

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In his first of what should be many NFL Mock Drafts, Hughes predicted that after top QB prospect Cam Ward is selected first overall by the Titans, the Browns will move down one spot so the Giants can select Colorado Buffaloes star, Shedeur Sanders.

To go from the third to second pick, the NFL insider expects the G-Men to give up their third pick this year. As well as their top overall selection in 2025. It is a steep price for Sanders. However, he claims there is pressure on head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to get a QB and be better in 2025. Or both could be fired after the season.

Abdul Carter stats (2024): 16 games, 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 4 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles

So who does he think the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 3 pick? Well, surprisingly it is not Sanders’ teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

“Abdul Carter might very well be the best player in this draft,” Hughes wrote. “He was dynamic for Penn State this past season with 22 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. There are several areas Cleveland could go to here, but putting Carter opposite Myles Garrett would be deadly.”

Related: Top NFL analyst floats Cleveland Browns trading for 2024 first-round QB amid Deshaun Watson’s injury