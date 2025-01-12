NFL insider details Cleveland Browns path to get nearly $100 million back from Deshaun Watson’s awful contract

A new report reveals the Cleveland Browns could soon investigate how Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles a second time. To see if they could get a huge amount of insurance money back from his contract.

There have been some awful contracts handed out in NFL history. However, the five-year, $230 million deal the Browns gave Watson three years ago is making all the others look like mild missteps. Especially since the entirety of the pact is fully guaranteed.

Watson came to Cleveland as a three-time Pro Bowler. And was seen as one of the best young stars in the game. However, over his three seasons with the team, he had devolved into a shell of himself and has only suited up in 19 games since 2022. His 2024 campaign — similar to the year before — came to an abrupt end when he ruptured his Achilles midway through the year.

However, this past week it was revealed that the 29-year-old ruptured it again recently and needed a second surgery. Now, it looks unlikely he will suit up for the team in 2025. This means another boatload of wasted money for the team next year.

However, over the weekend, Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio detailed what the team is likely to do soon to see if they could recoup a huge sum in insurance money following the shocking injury.

Deshaun Watson stats (2024): 1-6 record, 1,148 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 79.0 passer rating

Could the Cleveland Browns get back $92 million from Deshaun Watson’s contract?

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As Florio explained, the nature of how Watson re-ruptured his Achilles could open the door to the Cleveland Browns getting out from under the $92 million left in his deal.

“Based on his contract, the guarantees void if Watson is injured ‘as a result of skydiving, hang gliding, rock or mountain climbing, racing of any kind including as a driver or passenger, motorcycling, use of any off-road or all-terrain vehicle, professional wrestling, boxing, use of firearms, scuba diving, jet skiing, surfing, bungee jumping, basketball, diving, and snow or water skiing.'”

Deshaun Watson contract: Five years, $230 million

A report from the team claims he rolled his ankle and that is how he suffered this latest setback. If they can prove he did that while doing any of the prohibited activities they may strike gold. However, if they can’t, the NFL insider explained another route for the team to escape paying Watson the rest of the money owed.

“Even if the Browns can’t prove that Watson was engaging in activities that triggered a void of his guarantees, recent images on social media show him without a walking boot. Given the difficulty of rolling an ankle while in a walking boot, it’s possible that he wasn’t wearing a boot when he was supposed to be wearing a boot. If the team-specified rehab protocols required him to wear a boot, that could be another avenue for voiding the guarantees.” Mike Florio

