Stunning new injury report adds another awful chapter to the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson saga

A shocking new report added another head-shaking chapter to the ugly saga of the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson.

There have been some awful contracts handed out in NFL history. However, the five-year, $230 million deal the Browns gave Watson three years ago is making all the others look like mild mishaps. Especially since the entirety of the pact is fully guaranteed.

Watson came to Cleveland as a three-time Pro Bowler. And was seen as one of the best young stars in the game. However, over his three seasons with the team, he had devolved into a shell of himself and has only suited up in 19 games since 2022. His 2024 campaign — similar to the year before — came to an abrupt end when he ruptured his Achilles midway through the year.

It led to an ugly moment where Cleveland Browns fans cheered as he was carted off the field in agony. Earlier this week, it was revealed that things have gotten worse for the 29-year-old and he suffered a setback in his injury recovery.

Well, a new report from The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed more details on the setback and it adds another sad chapter to Watson’s fall from grace.

Deshaun Watson stats (2024): 1-6 record, 1,148 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 79.0 passer rating

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles a second time

“More news out of Cleveland. QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again and had another surgery to repair it, per source. Long road ahead,” Russini wrote in a post on X.

It is unclear what this means for his availability in the 2025 season. It often takes well over six months to fully recover and return to action in a rigorous sport like football. If the second rupture and surgery occurred recently, he might be ready for Week 1 of the season. But considering it has happened twice the team is sure to be careful with his recovery.

Deshaun Watson contract: Five years, $230 million

Furthermore, since he has been so bad and they could use the second-overall pick in the NFL Draft on a quarterback, the Cleveland Browns will not rush Watson’s recovery one bit. There have been many disastrous tenures in sports history. But the saga of the Browns and Watson are reaching epic low points.

