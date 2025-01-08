NFL analyst speculates on Cleveland Browns draft plans

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For months, NFL minds speculated on how the Cleveland Browns would handle this offseason. Now that they’ve secured the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team’s potential plans are coming into focus.

General manager Andrew Berry has a lot of tasks on his offseason to-do list, and finding another quarterback is presumably at the top of the list. But for a team that finished just 3-14, the Browns have several needs to address. Recently, a top NFL insider took a crack at predicting how the Browns would approach April’s NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns expected to focus on QB, LT, or WR

Picking second, the Cleveland Browns will be able to select just about anyone they want. Most expect either Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If so, the Browns would still be able to pivot to the other top quarterback prospect, Miami’s Cam Ward.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Browns’ draft plans will center on either a quarterback, left tackle, or possibly even top receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan.

“The Cleveland Browns could take a quarterback—with their full intention, going into 2025, to add competition to the room for Deshaun Watson. They could also go with a tackle. The question is whether LSU’s Will Campbell (whom some see as a guard), Texas’s Kelvin Banks Jr. (who’s been inconsistent) or anyone projects as that type of prospect. If they add a veteran quarterback, rather than go the rookie route, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan or Hunter would be an interesting addition on offense.” SI’s Albert Breer on Cleveland Browns

It’s hard to envision Travis Hunter ‘slipping’ to the second overall pick, but if the two-way superstar does fall to Cleveland, the Browns could be getting the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, since Jedrick Wills hasn’t lived up to expectations as a former first-round pick, the Browns could do well by upgrading their offensive line.

Of course, the Browns still need more pass-catching weapons, even after the emergence of Jerry Jeudy. Placing the 6-foot-5 Tetairoa McMillan next to Jeudy could help spark the Browns’ offense, too.

