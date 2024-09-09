Cleveland Browns news: Team adds former 1st-round pick in NFL free agency

The Cleveland Browns are looking to add to their skill-position group after a lackluster offensive performance in Sunday’s 33-17 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cleveland has signed former New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney. The wide receiver will head to the practice squad as he attempts to get into game shape.

This comes after the recently-acquired Jerry Jeudy exited Sunday’s game against Dallas with a leg injury. At the very least, signing Toney will provide depth at this position for Cleveland.

Struggling quarterback Deshaun Watson failed to connect with his wide receivres at a great clip in Sunday’s loss. That included Amari Cooper catching just 2-of-9 targets for 16 yards. Jeudy tallied three receptions for 25 yards himself.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Toney, 25, was a first-round pick of the Giants out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft. He never panned out with the Giants, catching all of 41 passes for 420 yards in two seasons.

He spent this past season with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Toney hauled in 27 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.