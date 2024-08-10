MLB insider reveals sleeper pick for Chicago White Sox manager job and they are a Windy City native

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Several names will be linked to the Chicago White Sox manager opening over the next few months. However, a prominent MLB insider revealed a new candidate that could be a sleeper pick to land the job.

After weeks of speculation, the rumors became a reality and the White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol this past week. Chicago enters the weekend MLB games not with just the worth record in the American League Central but the worst overall in the league by far.

Related: MLB insider reveals 3 top contenders for Chicago White Sox manager opening, former Sox star also angling for job

However, the 2024 White Sox are not your normal losing team. The club is on pace to have the worst record in league history. Grifol had to take the fall and the team beginning their search earlier than October is not completely unexpected.

In the days since the Grifol was dismissed, there have been various reports about the top contenders for the job. Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is viewed as a likely target by the organization, and even former White Sox star AJ Pierzynski has tossed his name into the running publicly.

DeMarlo Hale a sleeper pick for the Chicago White Sox manager job?

Aaron Cobb/Toronto Blue Jays-USA TODAY Sports

But on Saturday, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi offered a new name that could be a serious under-the-radar contender for the opening, and he is coincidentally a Chicago native.

“DeMarlo Hale, Blue Jays associate manager, is a name to watch in the White Sox managerial search,” Morosi wrote on X. “Hale, born and raised in Chicago, is one of the longest-tenured coaches in MLB, won a World Series ring in 2007, and served as acting manager for CLE in 2021.”

The 2007 championship team Hale was a part of was the Boston Red Sox. And Hale went 30-33 when he served as the then-Indians acting manager when Terry Francona had to step away due to health concerns. He began his managerial career 31 years ago in the Red Sox farm system.

Related: Chicago White Sox lose 20th consecutive game as MLB world reacts