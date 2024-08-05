Chicago White Sox lose 20th consecutive game as MLB world reacts

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox are nearing unchartered territory and MLB futility. One of the worst teams of the modern era fell to the Minnesota Twins by the score of 13-7 on Sunday. It represented Chicago’s 20th consecutive loss and dropped the White Sox to a pathetic 27-87 on the campaign.

They are now on pace to go 50-112, which would be among the worst records in modern MLB history. How long is Chicago’s current losing streak? The team has not won since coming out on top against the very same Twins back on July 10.

The Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics had not been conducted. We were roughly two weeks away from POTUS Joe Biden dropping out of the pesidential race. The MLB trade deadline was 10 days away. Meanwhile, a half-dozen White Sox players have been dealt since.

It’s absolutely insane that Chicago is in the midst of a losing streak that represents north of 12% of its schedule. You simply can’t make this stuff up.

Related: Chicago White Sox and the worst MLB teams of all-time

MLB world reacts to Chicago White Sox losing 20th consecutive game

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s loss to Minnesota saw the White Sox yield eight runs in the first two innings. Starter Chris Flexon went 1.2 innings, giving up eight runs (six earned) with three walks. After the Sox made a game of it, Minnesota dropped three runs in the eighth to put it away.

As this was happening, the MLB world had its reactions. Here are some of the best.

What's it like to be a White Sox fan in 2024? John Schriffen summed it up wonderfully.



"When you look back at this streak we're on right now 19 (now 20) losses in a row. Each one has been uniquely painful." pic.twitter.com/wXwfFNgOAo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 4, 2024

BREAKING: The Chicago White Sox have lost 20 games in a row.



If you had started betting $100 against them on July 10, 2024, and rolled the profit over each game, your $100 would have grown to over $526,000… pic.twitter.com/K0hPaa7wxb — Toad Sports (@toadsports) August 4, 2024

The Chicago White Sox have lost 20 straight games pic.twitter.com/AgFeoN7O5F — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) August 4, 2024

The White Sox in these 20 games pic.twitter.com/7E0j6d4gSG — South Side Bum (@windycityrebel4) August 4, 2024

Drop the banner! The White Sox have accomplished the reverse Moneyball! 20 straight losses! pic.twitter.com/eLb1jr1hNS — Steve Buchanan (@SBuchanan24) August 4, 2024

After clarifying that Pedro Grifol is 100 games under .500 as White Sox manager, Ozzie Guillén explains, as only Ozzie can, how he reacted when Grifol was hired over him. pic.twitter.com/XKeCnFvOx9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 4, 2024