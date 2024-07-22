Chicago Cubs willing to listen to offers for standout pitcher Justin Steele: 3 ideal landing spots

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly looking to be sellers ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. This new stance comes with Chicago having lost four of six. It is 48-53 on the season and 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

If Chicago does go into full-scale fire sale mode, there are a number of intriguing players that could be made available. That includes second baseman Nico Hoerner and outfielder Ian Happ.

From a pitching perspective, the likes of Jameson Taillon and Héctor Neris could make sense for contending teams.

However, one name stands above the rest. According to Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Chicago could take trade calls on stud starting pitcher Justin Steele.

“Unless the Cubs somehow get creative and become opportunistic. Most front offices use those buzzwords at this time of year, and the Cubs remain in listening mode,” the insiders reported. “Though the asking price would surely be astronomical, those conversations could theoretically include offers for standout left-hander Justin Steele.”

Steele, 29, would immediately join Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox as the top starters available ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

The lefty is pitching to a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while striking out nearly a batter per inning this season. Back in 2023, Steele boasted a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He’s been consistently good since making his debut with the Cubs back in 2021.

Related: Updated Chicago Cubs news and rumors

Ideal landing spots for Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers: This team has been linked to both Skubal and Crochet in MLB trade rumors recently. Los Angeles also just recently designated James Paxton for assignment in a surprise move. Even with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow set to return from the injured list, starting pitching is a need for the first-place team.

Baltimore Orioles: Firmly in the market for pitching help, Baltimore boasts one of the best farm systems in baseball. It’s one of the reasons why the Orioles are seen as favorites to land Skubal from Detroit. Starting pitching is also a need for the first-place squad. Corbin Burnes and Albert Suárez have performed well. But finding another top-of-the-rotation arm makes sense.

Read more: 10 MLB players who will be traded this week, including Garrett Crochet