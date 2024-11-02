Former MVP decides to stay with Chicago Cubs after opting into deal for 2025

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A former National League Most Valuable Player will be staying in the north side of Chicago.

According to ESPN MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Bellinger has exercised his $27.5 million player option to stay with the Cubs for the 2025 season.

BREAKING: Chicago Cubs CF/1B Cody Bellinger picked up his $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season and will not be a free agent, sources tell me and @JeffPassan. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) November 2, 2024

Bellinger, 29, joined the Cubs on a one-year deal in 2023 following six up-and-down seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his first year with Chicago, he posted impressive numbers with a slash line of .307/.356/.525, along with 26 home runs, 95 runs scored, and 97 RBI. Although Bellinger hoped to secure a long-term contract after this performance, such a deal never materialized.

Instead, Bellinger returned to the Cubs, signing a three-year, $80 million contract prior to the 2024 season. The deal included player opt-out options for both 2025 and 2026.

Injuries affected Bellinger’s performance this past season, as he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 78 RBI, and 72 runs scored.

Cody Bellinger could be trade asset for Chicago Cubs

Despite Bellinger opting into his contract, he could become a trade asset for the Cubs this offseason.

The former MVP provides versatility with his ability to play excellent defense in both center field and at first base. With Pete Crow-Armstrong now established in center field and right fielder Kevin Alcántara making his MLB debut this past year, the Cubs might consider moving Bellinger.

Teams seeking outfield help will likely contact the Cubs over the winter about Bellinger’s availability.

