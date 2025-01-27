Chicago Bulls have discussed trade for 3x All-Star

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For the third season in a row, the Chicago Bulls are on pace to finish with a below .500 record.

They enter NBA games today with a 19-27 record, but that gives them 36 more games to figure things out.

Yet, even with their current record, the Bulls will still have a chance to compete for a playoff spot. They currently have the 10th seed, which would place them in the NBA’s annual play-in tournament. While they’re in 10th place now, the Bulls are only 4.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons, who have the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, now there’s reportedly been some NBA trade discussions involving the Bulls adding a three-time All-Star to their core.

Chicago Bulls rumors point to potential Bradley Beal trade

The NBA trade deadline arrives on February 6, so discussions are expected to reach their peak over the next two weeks. Recently, the Chicago Bulls were considering their options regarding a trade for another All-Star.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst via The Hoop Collective podcast, the Bulls and Phoenix Suns have discussed a trade that would send Bradley Beal to Chicago.

“The bottom line is that the Bulls and the Suns have talked and the concept of Bradley Beal ending up in Chicago has been discussed. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, I’m not saying it’s close, obviously Beal has a no-trade clause.”

The Suns have been linked to potential trades involving multiple players, with the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler at the forefront of those rumors. Yet, most of those trades are contingent on Beal waiving his no-trade clause since Devin Booker and Kevin Durant aren’t going anywhere.

