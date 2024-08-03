Chicago Bears insider reveals how much Caleb Williams will play in the NFL preseason

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t play in the team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. While the Bears’ first priority is ensuring Williams is healthy in Week 1, the rookie will see the field this preseason.

NFL teams have become far more protective of their most important players in the preseason, with some clubs even holding out their top starters for every game. Williams won’t be a prominent presence during Chicago’s preseason action, but fans will have a few opportunities to see the new face of the franchise.

Caleb Williams contract (Spotrac): $795,000 salary in 2024, $960,000 salary in 2025, $1.075 million salary in 2025, $1.19 million salary in 2027, fifth-year club option in 2028

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN‘s Bears reporter Courtney Cronin said that Williams is expected to receive 45-55 snaps across the remaining Bears preseason games.

“Caleb Williams said he sees more pros than cons in playing the preseason…He’s a rookie, he needs these reps, he says that would be paramount for his development over the next couple of weeks as he gets ready for his first NFL season…Matt Eberflus said the range will still be 45-55 reps for Williams in the preseason.” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin on how much Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams will play in the preseason

While Williams will play in the preseason, no decision has been made on when that happens. Chicago is poised to travel to face the Buffalo Bills on August 10, a game broadcasted on NFL Network. At this time, though, the Bears aren’t sure if the rookie quarterback will play in that game.

Williams does still see the importance of getting in preseason reps in his first NFL season. Chicago’s new signal-caller wants to get acclimated to the speeds of defenses, improve his recognition of blitzes and defensive looks, work on his pre-snap reads and position himself to be ready for Week 1.

At the very least, Williams should be on the field for the August 17 matchup back at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Once he reaches the team’s established threshold for reps played, then we won’t see him again until the Bears’ regular-season opener on September 8.