Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson hints at CeeDee Lamb contract extension

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains a holdout as the Pro Bowler seeks a lucrative long-term contract.

Things are coming down to it, with Dallas set to open up its regular season against the Cleveland Browns in less than three weeks.

As Lamb remains away from the Cowboys, drama seems to be taking hold. Dallas owner Jerry Jones made a mistake last week by indicating that there is no “urgency” to get a deal done. Lamb responded in kind.

This really is no small thing. Lamb is set to enter his contract year. Star quarterback Dak Prescott will hit NFL free agency next March if the two sides are unable to come to terms on an extension. One of the best defensive players in the game, edge rusher Micah Parsons, is also seeking what would be a record contract.

Despite Jones indicating earlier this past offseason that the Cowboys were all in, everything they’ve done since doesn’t tell us that story.

Though, there could be some good news on this front. Parsons talked about Lamb and his contract situation when speaking to the media on Tuesday. He seemed to provide somewhat of a positive update.

“We have our talks. But at the end of the day, me and CeeDee and all of us, we kind of know what it is. CeeDee is a part of the brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side. They are going to take care of him. But obviously we miss him, Parsons said of Lamb, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I mean, he’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room and I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon.”

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Whether Parsons believes that Lamb will simply end his holdout or sign an extension is not known. Remember, he’s being fined $40,000 for missing every mandatory activity. Should this continue heading into Week 1, said fines could amount to $1.5 million.

CeeDee Lamb stats (2023): 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, 12 TD

Lamb’s importance to the Cowboys can’t be overstated. The 25-year-old pass-catcher led all NFL players with 135 receptions a season ago. He’s set to earn $17.99 million in the final year of his contract. That’s far below market value.