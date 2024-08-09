Dallas Cowboys drama intensifies as CeeDee Lamb responds to Jerry Jones contract comments

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains a holdout from training camp as he seeks a new contract.

Lamb, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to earn a mere $17.99 million. That’s far below market value after other star receivers got huge checks during the offseason.

Things seemingly have not been going great between the two sides. In fact, contract talks are stalled with roughly a month to go ahead of the Cowboys’ regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

It also now looks like drama is taking hold in Big D.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked by reporters on Thursday to provide an update on Lamb talks. His response was not great. “I don’t have any urgency to get it done,” Jones told reporters.

In a rare social media post, Lamb responded in kind to Jones’ comments. It was simple. But not subtle.

lol. https://t.co/AJQqCTtTe8 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) August 8, 2024 The All-Pro receiver also removed any mention of the Cowboys from his X account, pretty much guaranteeing that drama would be the name of the game. Meanwhile, fellow star Micah Parsons retweeted Lamb.

As for quarterback Dak Prescott, he seemingly pushed back against what Jones had to say. , “I can tell you I got a sense of urgency for it to happen,” Prescott said of a Lamb contract.

Dallas Cowboys drama taking hold with season about to start

These three Cowboys stars are all angling for new contracts. Prescott is also entering a contract year. He’s been engaged in extension talks with Dallas. But nothing has come to fruition on that end.

As for Parsons and Lamb, both want to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. That is to say, north of the $35 million wide receiver Justin Jefferson is earning with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones’ comments throughout the entire offseason have done nothing to quiet tensions between himself and Cowboys stars. This is just the latest example of that.