2 NFL reporters predict costly outcome for Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb contract drama

NFL training camp is underway and the only Dallas Cowboys news this summer centers on turmoil in contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. With both players in contract seasons, questions are being raised about how much longer they will be playing in Dallas.

Lamb’s standoff with Dallas wasn’t even a major storyline until recently. Then, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the importance of signing the All-Pro wide receiver to a contract extension. This prompted Lamb to respond on social media, furthering the rift between the two sides.

CeeDee Lamb contract (Spotrac): $17.991 million salary in 2024, 2025 NFL free agent

The situation is even more dire with Prescott. There’s been very little progress in contract talks this offseason, largely because the Cowboys’ quarterback holds all the leverage. Dallas can’t use the franchise tag on him next offseason to keep him from NFL free agency and he accounts for a $40 million cap hit in 2025 despite being off the roster. Amid growing speculation that this could be his last season in Dallas, the recent turmoil with Lamb has heightened questions about his future with the club.

However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote this week that he would be surprised if the Cowboys don’t sign Lamb to a contract extension this summer. Even with the frustration from the contract saga visible from Jones, the NFL insider still believes the two sides will eventually come to terms on a deal.

CeeDee Lamb stats (ESPN): 135 receptions, 1,749 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 12 touchdowns

He’s not alone. Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently shared on her podcast that her conversations with people around the league have led her to believe the Cowboys will extend Lamb’s contract this year.

“Basewd on conversations around the elague and those involved, I don’t see a world where CeeDee Lamb isn’t suiting up and playing Week 1. I feel reall strongly that this is going to get done and he’s going to get close to the number, if not the number.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on a contract extension for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

As for what the number is, it’s believed to be in the ballpark of the $140 million contract extension Justin Jefferson received from the Minnesota Vikings worth $35 million per season and $110 million guaranteed. While Lamb won’t get the same guarantees, he is expected to fall in the range of the annual value.

The Cowboys’ front office certainly should’ve learned from what happened with Prescott, where he gained total leverage in negotiations because Dallas used the franchise tag on him. If the Cowboys are able to extend Lamb this year, they’ll avoid that entire situation and can use all of next offseason negotiating new deals with Prescott and potentially Micah Parsons.

