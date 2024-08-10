CeeDee Lamb sends message to Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones with social media move

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones created Dallas Cowboys news earlier this week by implying to reporters that signing a CeeDee Lamb contract extension wasn’t a major priority. In the days since, Lamb has made it very clear he heard what Jones said and is taking it to heart.

Jones told reporters during Cowboys training camp that he doesn’t have “any urgency” to get an extension done with one of the Cowboys’ best players. While he didn’t get into specifics, the All-Pro wide receiver is under contract for the upcoming season and Dallas also has options in 2025.

CeeDee Lamb contract (Spotrac): $17.991 million salary in 2024, 2025 NFL free agent

Lamb responded soon after, making it clear he’d seen everything Jones had said. Evidently, that wasn’t enough, as the Cowboys’ top playmaker followed it up with another message sent to Jones and the front office over the weekend.

The Cowboys’ receiver removed all references to the team from his social media, while still putting out plenty of cut-ups to make sure fans know he is preparing for Week 1.

CeeDee Lamb stats (ESPN): 135 receptions, 1,749 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 12 touchdowns

Dallas isn’t at risk of Lamb sitting out regular-season games. Rules in the NFL CBA ensure that there’s no real value in sitting out games, as it would only result in fines for Lamb. However, the back-and-forth between the two teams is a sign of what could come in 2025.

With the Dak Prescott contract containing a no-tag clause, Dallas can’t use the franchise tag on him in 2025. While that does allow the Cowboys front office to use it on Lamb, preventing him from reaching NFL free agency, Lamb will then have far more leverage.

If the Cowboys tag Lamb next offseason, he can skip training camp and even threaten to sit out regular-season games because he won’t be under contract. Even when he ultimately signs the tag, he would become an NFL free agent in 2026 and using the tag for the second consecutive year would incur a 120 percent salary increase. It’s the same exact scenario Dallas went through with Prescott years ago and it appears Jones and the Cowboys front office are prepared to repeat history.

