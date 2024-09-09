Carolina Panthers star defender suffers potential season-ending injury in Week 1

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The brutal start to the Carolina Panthers’ season just got exponentially worse. A day after getting blown out by the New Orleans Saints 47-10, the Panthers have learned they might lose their top defensive player for the season.

NFL Network insider Tom Pellisero reports defensive lineman Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury. The Pro Bowler will soon be going under the knife to get surgery on his meniscus.

Related: NFL offense rankings, Carolina Panthers among worst NFL offenses

#Panthers Pro Bowl DL Derrick Brown suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the #Saints, per sources.



The meniscus injury will require surgery, which will determine the exact timeline. A brutal blow in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/CHtGjtlXFK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2024

The Panthers will know more about Brown’s timeline once the surgery is completed.

Brown’s injury is an enormous loss for the Panthers. He was the lone bright spot in a porous Panthers defense, which Sportsnaut’s Matt Johnson ranks last in the NFL.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025

The 26-year-old Brown signed a four-year extension worth $96 million in the offseason after making his first Pro Bowl last season. Brown recorded 103 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in 2023.

The contract included $63 million guaranteed.

It appears it’s going to be a long season for the Panthers as Bryce Young, who was selected No. 1 overall in 2023, had another game to forget. Young threw for 161 yards and tossed two interceptions in the Panthers’ loss. He had a paltry 32.8 quarterback rating.

Related: NFL QB rankings, see where Bryce Young lands