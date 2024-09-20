Bryce Young would reportedly welcome escape from Carolina Panthers

While Bryce Young has said all the right things publicly, the recently benched quarterback reportedly would welcome an exit from the Carolina Panthers.

When the Panthers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to make Bryce Young the No. 1 overall pick, there was a lot of hope and optimism that he could become a franchise QB. He was a star at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy award in 2021. On paper, he had all the tools to be a impact player at the next level.

Unfortunately, his first 18 games in the league have been a disaster. The Panthers own a horrid 2-16 record with him as their starter. And his poor play led to head coach Frank Reich being fired during his first season with the franchise in 2023. Things hit a low point this week when new head coach Dave Canales benched the youngster ahead of their game in Week 3.

Canales has claimed he still believes Young can be a star in the league and the team has no intention of trading him. Nevertheless, it has not diminished speculation that his future in Carolina is on very shaky ground. Well, if the team did want to move the 23-year-old it seems he would welcome the opportunity.

Bryce Young stats (Career): 2-16 Record, 59.3 completion %, 70.9 passer rating, 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

Does Bryce Young want out of Carolina?

“A source close to Young said the quarterback is ‘open to anything’ as it pertains to staying with the Panthers through the end of his rookie contract or being traded to another team,” ESPN Carolina Panthers reporter David Newton revealed Thursday.

The report also confirms rumors this week that Bryce Young was angry about his surprising benching after just two games this season. Canales is viewed as a QB guru. And helped turn around the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in recent seasons. So his decision to give up on Young so quickly was startling.

