9 Carolina Panthers replacements for draft bust Bryce Young now and in 2025, including Shedeur Sanders and Mac Jones

In just two weeks things have gone downhill fast for the Carolina Panthers. After a dreadful 2-15 season in 2023, the team is off to a 0-2 start in the new season. And at the center of their 2-17 record over the last year is Bryce Young. After being the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, the former Alabama star has continually inched closer to officially becoming a draft bust. Things hit a new low point this week when head coach Dave Canales — the man who was supposed to fix the young QB — benched him in favor of former Bengals star Andy Dalton. Also Read: NFL games today – Get a look at the upcoming NFL schedule It has opened the door to the Panthers moving on from Young long-term. If they do give up on the 23-year-old here are nine quarterbacks they could target in the weeks and months ahead to replace Bryce Young.

Mac Jones

Most remember Mac Jones' disastrous last two seasons. But he is only a few years removed from being a Pro Bowler and leading a 10-7 team as a rookie. A lot of players might have been just as bad in that messy Patriots offensive coordinator situation. Considering Canales' history of fixing QBs, the Jaguars backup could be a very interesting trade option now.

Shedeur Sanders

The way things are going the Carolina Panthers are likely to end up with a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. One electrifying option that could be available is Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. He is a Heisman candidate despite terrible line play and is one player many believe is as NFL-ready as any QB in college. He would seem like a dream addition for Canales.

Trey Lance

The former 49ers first-round pick could not win the Cowboys backup QB job this summer and is closing in on being an official NFL Draft bust. However, at 24 there is still a chance he could turn his career around. Dallas may be willing to move him this season and maybe the approach of the Panthers HC could be a fit that finally brings out the best in him.

Carson Beck

Along with Sanders, Georgia star Carson Beck could be one of the top QB prospects in next year's draft. Beck led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record in 2023 and is off to another outstanding start this year. If the Panthers have a top-three pick in the next draft, the Heisman candidate is sure to be on their wishlist.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields will probably hit free agency after this season. He could do so as a player that increased his value exponentially after a strong season in Pittsburgh. Do it as a player who failed as a starter with a second team. Or hit the market after sitting behind Russell Wilson for much of 2024. Either way, he is too young and talented not to potentially be on Carolina's radar after the season.

Cam Ward

If the Panthers don't end up with a top-three pick in April, a talented player could be in their range is Miami star Cam Ward. The senior is one of the top prospects in next year's class and has gotten off to a dynamite start for The U in 2024. That could increase his stock, but Carolina will likely be linked to Ward next spring.

Joe Milton III

Rookie Joe Milton III created a lot of buzz for himself this summer. However, the Patriots will do all they can to make fellow rookie Drake Maye their franchise QB. That makes Milton expendable in a trade for solid draft compensation. If the Panthers want to see if he has upside while still keeping an eye on the draft, Milton III is a worthwhile option.

Quinn Ewers

Texas star Quinn Ewers is another talented QB expected to be in next year's draft. The Longhorns signal caller was very good in 2023 and has continued that strong play this season. The pro about Ewers is it may not take a top-three or five pick to land him next April.

Michael Penix Jr.

