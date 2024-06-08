Reason Caitlin Clark left off USA Basketball Olympic roster revealed and it’s ridiculous

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The alleged reason why Caitlin Clark was left off the USA Basketball women’s roster has been revealed and it is definitely not going to satisfy fans.

Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the women’s basketball world all year long. Earlier this year fans were mesmerized by her impressive run leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the national championship game. Over the last few months, she has been at the center of an ongoing debate in the WNBA as she has become a divisive figure due to her unique popularity.

Also Read: WNBA TV ratings – Details on Caitlin Clark’s effect on the latest numbers

Now, the 22-year-old made headlines on Friday night for a notable team passing on the chance to add her to their roster. It was revealed yesterday that the decision-makers for USA Basketball are expected to leave Clark off the roster for the Olympic games this summer. It was a stunning revelation for an organization that shockingly put college basketball star Christian Laettner on the original 1992 men’s Dream Team roster.

Well, the reasoning behind her exclusion has seemingly been revealed and it is unlikely to be good enough for basketball fans confused by the decision.

Caitlin Clark stats (2024 WNBA): 16.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37% 3PT

“Concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision-making,” sources told USA Today reporter Christine Brennan. “If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”

To add to the oddness of the move, Brennan explained how women’s basketball is often overlooked during the Olympics as sports media often focuses instead on female gymnasts, swimmers, runners, and soccer players. Clark certainly would have made a major difference, even if she only played limited minutes.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark salary – Details on Caitlin Clark’s WNBA contract, Nike deal, endorsements

“Even at the women’s gold-medal basketball games at the Olympics, the press tribune is almost always half-empty, if not worse,” Brennan wrote. “Clark of course would have changed all that, igniting interest not just among U.S. media but reporters around the world.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics begin on July 26.