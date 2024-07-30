Buffalo Bills player hospitalized with heat-related illness after Tuesday’s practice

Credit: Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The dog days of summer are here, and Buffalo Bills players are feeling the heat. Tuesday’s practice included a frightening situation involving Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson.

Anderson, a 24-year-old third-year-pro, is a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive guard who’s competing for snaps with a large collection of other linemen. But on Tuesday, he was suffering from a heat-related illness after today’s practice.

The former undrafted lineman out of UCLA is currently recovering in a local hospital. According to the Bills’ medical team, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott both spoke with Anderson on the phone after being hospitalized. He’s said to be in good spirits and is focused on his recovery.

The incident came to Buffalo’s medical team’s attention after he experienced difficulties getting back to his feet after the team wrapped up its post-practice stretching session. Multiple Bills players gathered around the ambulance while Anderson was being loaded into the vehicle.

As teammate, and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins mentioned, Anderson is a “tough dude, regardless of what it is, Alec’s fighting and he’ll be all right.”

Anderson has yet to appear in an NFL game, but is said to be having a strong camp performance thus far. Hopefully he’ll be able to rejoin his teammates at the proper time.

